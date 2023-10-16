Calcutta Cricket Club is one of the most well-known must-try restaurants on the iconic 17th Avenue.

Soon, it’ll be one of the best must-try restaurants on 1st Street.

The popular restaurant is moving soon to 1213 1st Street SW in the old space of the now-closed A1 Cafe.

“We are eagerly anticipating our opening — aiming for the mid to late November!” the team stated in an Instagram post. The current location on 17th Ave will be staying open until then.

There is also going to be an interesting new bar concept from the team on the downstairs level.

The menu is going to look quite a bit different and the team thanked its customers in the post.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has continued to support us over the last six years!” read the post.

“While we love our space, we are excited to move into our new home and offer more to our incredible family.”

There are many fantastic Indian restaurants in the city and this is definitely one of our favourites. It’s hands-down one of the best dining experiences in YYC.

Inspired by the “cosmopolitan nature of Calcutta,” walking through the front doors here feels like stepping out of Calgary. Besides the aromas of the food, the decor is beautiful, from the hanging lanterns and umbrellas to the blankets draped over the seats to the stunning jungle cat in a jumping position behind the bar. We can’t wait to see what the new space looks like.

It’s a menu made up of classic dishes and flavours, like momos, tandoori meats, biryani, vegetables, and more, but with creative spins on each one. And yes, there is a butter chicken here.

The cocktail program here is also amazing, serving drinks like the saffron gin martini, mango lassi gin fizz, chai or sandalwood old fashioned, or several different forms of the classic gin and tonic, using Indian spirits.

The butter chicken, which seems to be everyone’s favourite, is outstanding here. It can be easy to think of this as a generic dish, served bright orange and way too sweet, but Calcutta takes this one seriously, also making it from scratch the right way. This is the kitchen team’s take on the original 1950s recipe from Moti Mahal in Delhi. We highly suggest asking for extra sauce on the side, which is an option (thankfully).

Stay tuned for details on this exciting new location change.

