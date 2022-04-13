10 best breakfast sandwiches in Calgary to get your hands on
The best part about discovering the best breakfast sandwiches in Calgary is knowing they’re really great at any time of day.
Who says sandwiches are just for lunch? And who says breakfast sandwiches are just for the morning?
When it’s time for the most important meal of the day, one surefire way to fill your belly is with a breakfast sandwich.
Whether it’s piled on a biscuit or brioche, topped with veggies or meat, these egg-cellent dishes will definitely make you think twice about skipping breakfast.
Here are 10 of the best breakfast sandwiches in Calgary to get your hands on.
Friends with Benedicts
Big Softy
All of the breakfast sandwiches here are amazing, but it’s the Big Softy and signature breakfast sandwich that we have to choose from. Inside the incredibly soft potato roll are soft scrambled eggs, brown sugar onions, cheddar, FWB secret sauce, and topped with basil hollandaise.
Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary
CHIX Eggshop
Cheese Louise
There are plenty of options at this hip spot, but we love this one made with beautifully folded scrambled eggs, melted cheese curds, and the famous CHIX sauce. It’s definitely one of the breakfast sandwiches in Calgary.
Address: ALT Hotel – 624 6th Avenue SE, Calgary
Alforno Bakery & Cafe
Breakfast Sandwich
The morning menu at Alforno Bakery & Cafe has a trio of breakfast sandwiches for whatever suits your fancy, from the traditional sausage or bacon options to a meat-free veggie version.
Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary
Diner Deluxe
Chipotle Pork Breakfast Sandwich
Don’t expect a breakfast sandwich at Diner Deluxe to be anything but epic. They team up over-easy eggs with cheddar cheese, “the groceries” (their name for lettuce and tomato), with your choice of Canadian bacon or zingy jalapeño chorizo on a ciabatta bun.
Address: 804 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary
Holy Grill
Hot Chicken Panini
Spice up your morning ‘wich at Holy Grill’s 10 Avenue location. Their Hot Chick Panini is made with provolone, banana peppers, cappicola ham, two fried eggs, and tomato.
Address: 827 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 444 5th Avenue SW #200, Calgary
Address: Food Court Bow Valley Square – 205 5th Avenue SW Unit 217, Calgary
Cadence Coffee
Breakfast Club
This modern diner in Bowness rocks three solid breakfast sandwiches (The Mini is a fried egg and cheese on an English Muffin, while you can also load your breakfast up on a bagel), but the one that draws the raves is their Breakfast Club.
This impressively stacked sandwich includes a fried egg, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheese on toast. Make sure you order a latte and check out their Instagram-worthy latte art.
Address: 6407 Bowness Road NW, Calgary
Sidewalk Citizen East Village
Breakfast Sandwich
The menu is always changing at Sidewalk Citizen, and their Simmons Building location serves up drool-worthy breakfast sammies, always using fresh seasonal ingredients with eggs on their beautiful buttery brioche buns.
Address: Simmons Building, 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Dairy Lane Cafe
Hillhurst Breakfast Sammy
Make a meal of it at Dairy Lane Cafe and their Hillhurst Breakfast Sammy. This big guy is made with a couple of farm-fresh eggs, naturally cured bacon, and Sylvan Star aged cheddar on Engel’s sourdough bread, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sweet pepper hash.
Address: 319 – 19th Street NW, Calgary
Rosso Coffee Roasters
Breakfast Sandwich
Beautiful coffee is a given at Rosso’s chic but cozy Calgary cafes, but if you’re looking for something to sink your teeth into in the morning, their breakfast sandwich, served on a cheddar biscuit, is an absolute must-order. (PS, if it’s Stampede time, you’ll want to get their pulled pork breakfast sandwich.)
Address: 103 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Address: 140 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Address: 803 24th Avenue SE #15, Calgary
Address: 2102 Centre Street N, Calgary
The Bro’Kin Yolk
Open-faced Avocado Sandwich
This sandwich is vegetarian, gluten-free, and amazing. It consists of avocado, tomato, a sunnyside-up egg, and a balsamic reduction drizzle on nine-grain toast with basil arugula puree.
Address: #130, 12580 Symon Valley Road NW, Calgary
With files from Hanna McLean and Lindsay William-Ross