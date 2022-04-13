10 best breakfast sandwiches in Calgary to get your hands on

The best part about discovering the best breakfast sandwiches in Calgary is knowing they’re really great at any time of day.

Big Softy

All of the breakfast sandwiches here are amazing, but it’s the Big Softy and signature breakfast sandwich that we have to choose from. Inside the incredibly soft potato roll are soft scrambled eggs, brown sugar onions, cheddar, FWB secret sauce, and topped with basil hollandaise.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Cheese Louise

There are plenty of options at this hip spot, but we love this one made with beautifully folded scrambled eggs, melted cheese curds, and the famous CHIX sauce. It’s definitely one of the breakfast sandwiches in Calgary.

Address: ALT Hotel – 624 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Breakfast Sandwich

The morning menu at Alforno Bakery & Cafe has a trio of breakfast sandwiches for whatever suits your fancy, from the traditional sausage or bacon options to a meat-free veggie version.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Chipotle Pork Breakfast Sandwich

Don’t expect a breakfast sandwich at Diner Deluxe to be anything but epic. They team up over-easy eggs with cheddar cheese, “the groceries” (their name for lettuce and tomato), with your choice of Canadian bacon or zingy jalapeño chorizo on a ciabatta bun.

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary

Hot Chicken Panini

Spice up your morning ‘wich at Holy Grill’s 10 Avenue location. Their Hot Chick Panini is made with provolone, banana peppers, cappicola ham, two fried eggs, and tomato.

Address: 827 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 444 5th Avenue SW #200, Calgary

Address: Food Court Bow Valley Square – 205 5th Avenue SW Unit 217, Calgary

Breakfast Club

This modern diner in Bowness rocks three solid breakfast sandwiches (The Mini is a fried egg and cheese on an English Muffin, while you can also load your breakfast up on a bagel), but the one that draws the raves is their Breakfast Club.

This impressively stacked sandwich includes a fried egg, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheese on toast. Make sure you order a latte and check out their Instagram-worthy latte art.

Address: 6407 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Breakfast Sandwich

The menu is always changing at Sidewalk Citizen, and their Simmons Building location serves up drool-worthy breakfast sammies, always using fresh seasonal ingredients with eggs on their beautiful buttery brioche buns.

Address: Simmons Building, 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Hillhurst Breakfast Sammy

Make a meal of it at Dairy Lane Cafe and their Hillhurst Breakfast Sammy. This big guy is made with a couple of farm-fresh eggs, naturally cured bacon, and Sylvan Star aged cheddar on Engel’s sourdough bread, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sweet pepper hash.

Address: 319 – 19th Street NW, Calgary

Breakfast Sandwich

Beautiful coffee is a given at Rosso’s chic but cozy Calgary cafes, but if you’re looking for something to sink your teeth into in the morning, their breakfast sandwich, served on a cheddar biscuit, is an absolute must-order. (PS, if it’s Stampede time, you’ll want to get their pulled pork breakfast sandwich.)

Address: 103 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 140 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 803 24th Avenue SE #15, Calgary

Address: 2102 Centre Street N, Calgary

Open-faced Avocado Sandwich

This sandwich is vegetarian, gluten-free, and amazing. It consists of avocado, tomato, a sunnyside-up egg, and a balsamic reduction drizzle on nine-grain toast with basil arugula puree.

Address: #130, 12580 Symon Valley Road NW, Calgary

