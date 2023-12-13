Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles: Inside Calgary's new noodle restaurant

FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Dec 13 2023, 11:37 pm
Charlie Hart/Dished

A new and highly anticipated noodle spot has just opened its doors in Calgary.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles, a popular spot in Toronto, has been teasing the opening of its first Calgary location for some time, but the restaurant finally opened its doors this week.

Known for specializing in hand-pulled noodles, Dished went down to check out the new outpost.

Mogouyan serves up an array of dishes using hand-pulled noodles, a technique from Lanzhou, China, so prepare for dinner and a show of sorts as you can see the noodles being pulled in real-time. The experts are incredibly speedy, so it’s very fun to watch.

Stir-fried noodles and braised beef noodles at Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Charlie Hart/Dished

As you’d expect, noodles are the key dish here, but there are so many options from soups, stir-fries, dry and cold noodle dishes to pick from. Each of the dishes can be customized with your preferred noodle shape and style, right down to the spiciness.

We opted to try two of the most popular dishes on the menu – the braised beef noodles served in a soup and the signature stir-fried noodles with chicken. Both dishes were incredibly flavourful, the meat was tender, and the noodles were cooked to perfection.

The restaurant also has a ton of sides to snack on between slurping noodles like chicken wings, bean jelly, and spring rolls.

Get some of the skewers to share if you’re visiting. They come in a variety of proteins like lamb, beef, chicken, and squid tentacles. We opted for the beef skewers, which had a hint of spice and were super juicy.

Inside Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles in Calgary

Charlie Hart/Dished

The deep-fried vegetable dumplings are also delicious with a perfectly crackly shell.

The drink menu offers plenty of cocktails to complement your meal, as well as beers, wine, and spirits. Don’t overlook the booze-free options either, as we tried out the mango refreshment, and it was super tasty. There are also a lot of fruit-based green teas available, too.

If you’re looking to try out a new noodle joint, Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Address: Pacific Place Mall, 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

