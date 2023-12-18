A new Korean BBQ spot has arrived in Calgary.

Cheongdam, a brand-new Korean BBQ spot, has opened in Royal Vista, offers up a ton of high-quality meats, and even has an all-you-can-eat menu.

The restaurant promises a chance to experience the “genuine taste and essence of Korean culinary artistry.”

Part of the fun of Korean BBQ is grilling your food right at your table, and Cheongdam has so many options available.

You can order your dishes a la carte or choose from one of its combos with different cuts of beef served up with seasoned sushi rice, California rolls, scallion salad and more on the side.

However, if you’re ready to take on the challenge, you can even go for an all-you-can-eat option, with options like brisket, thinly sliced pork belly, spicy chicken, shrimp or veggies to grill at your table. Sides such as edamame, fried dumplings and yakisoba are also available as part of the deal.

The restaurant is open seven days a week, so there are plenty of opportunities to get down and indulge in all that BBQ.

Address: 5130 – 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Instagram