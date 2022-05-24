Yogost, a very popular BC-based yogurt drink shop, is opening its first-ever Calgary location this summer.

Opening sometime in June or July, this exciting new franchise is a first for Calgary and will be located in Chinatown on Centre Street.

There are currently two other locations, both of which are in the Vancouver area.

Serving up yogurt-based drinks that are rich in nutrients, Yogost uses fresh ingredients, including probiotic yogurt, organic milk, whole grain antioxidant-rich purple rice, and natural fruit pieces.

It’ll surely be a refreshing way to beat the summer heat this year.

There are five different delicious types of drinks to choose from here.

Rice, smoothie, fruit, probiotic yogurt drinks, and riceball milkshakes are all wonderful options with several different flavours in each category.

Caramel pearl yogurt is made with black rice, the Oreo pearl yogurt smoothie is a hugely popular choice, there are five different kinds of fruit-based drinks, even more options for the probiotic drinks, and several types of milkshakes.

To personalize your order even further, there are add-ons like extra oat, rice, red bean, and more.

If you’re a fan of boba teas, smoothies, and fruit drinks, then you definitely have to check out this spot when it opens this summer.

Hey! I Am Yogost

Address: 328 Centre Street, Calgary

Instagram