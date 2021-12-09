Single-game tickets for World Juniors in Edmonton on sale Friday

The World Juniors is just around the corner. So too is the holiday season.

And a stocking stuffer is about to drop.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will become available Friday at 10 am MT. Tickets for Red Deer games can be had for as low as $20, and $35 for games in Edmonton.

2⃣ cities. 5⃣ days. 1⃣1⃣ games. 🏒 As part of the @LordcoParts Road to the #WorldJuniors, all 🔟 teams will be on the ice in Edmonton and Red Deer ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. 🇦🇹🇨🇦🇨🇿🇫🇮🇩🇪🇸🇰🇸🇪🇨🇭🇷🇺🇺🇸 SCHEDULE ➡️ https://t.co/3gQ0TVTuCJ#OurGameIsBack — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 9, 2021

Ticket packages are on sale now.

The first-ever virtual World Juniors experience is available too.

Fans can get up close and personal with the tournament from the comfort of their couches with the experience, which connects fans to all the World Juniors experiences, including tournament action, live concerts, feature stories, videos, and a live chat function.

A limited number of virtual experience tickets, priced at $19.99, will be sold.

The 31-game tournament runs from December 26 to January 5.

The round-robin portion of the schedule will be punctuated by Canada hosting Finland on New Year’s Eve. Canada will also play the Czech Republic on Boxing Day, as well as Austria on December 28 and Germany on December 29.

Canada won silver at the tournament last year after being upset by Team USA in the gold medal match in Edmonton.

Edmonton and Red Deer aren’t just hosting the World Juniors, either. Each will host the final two games of the Rivalry Series, featuring Canada’s National Women’s Team and the United States.

Tickets for in-person and virtual events can be found at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

All ticket holders must be fully vaccinated to attend games in both communities.

“While we are thrilled to welcome fans back to the World Juniors, we understand that not everyone will be able to attend the holiday hockey tradition in-person, and we are excited to offer alternate ways for fans to engage through a virtual experience,” said Dean McIntosh, vice president of events and properties with Hockey Canada.

“In addition, fans in Edmonton and Red Deer have the unique opportunity to watch Canada’s National Women’s Team prepare for the 2022 Olympics at the same time as the World Juniors, and we know both communities are excited to welcome the top players from Canada and the United States.”