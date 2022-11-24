8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary

When there’s a chill in the air, there’s certainly an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of winter being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this winter in Calgary:

From the people that brought the immersive Van Gogh exhibit to YYC, this holiday-themed event is bursting with romance and fun. If your boyfriend isn’t debating taking you to this, it’s time for a serious conversation.

Go ice skating

Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Calgary you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city!

It’s a peak holiday experience in Calgary, with LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.” If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

Wandering around tons of local vendors, grabbing some sweet treats and just spending time with the bf? Sounds solid to us!

Get into the festive spirit and enjoy some spirits as Ricardo’s Hideaway is decked out for the holidays, serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers from the boyfriend.

Visit the Calgary Zoo with the boyfriend this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the ZOOLIGHTA. Cute animals and pretty lights? A date to remember!

Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight you and the love of your life. Get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer, and a cute date night out of it too!

Go tobogganing

Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Nothing beats some casual sledding, and it’s a little romantic, no?