Albertans will be getting more cash from the feds come the spring

Some more cash is on the way for some Albertans, with the federal government announcing new changes to its climate action incentive payments.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

This year, the CAI payments switched to quarterly payments, with the first being issued back in July. An additional payment was issued in October.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced that come April 1, 2023, Albertans will see their rebate amounts increase.

The new Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on April 1:

$193 for an individual, up from the previous $134.75

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner, up from the previous $67.50

$48.25 per child under 18, up from the previous $33.75

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

Payments will occur in April, July, and October 2023, as well as January 2024.

The next CAI payment in Alberta is set to occur in January 2023 and will fall under the current program.

The federal fuel charge will expand to Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island beginning July 1, 2023, when Canadians in these provinces will receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive payment.

BC, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, and Quebec will continue to implement their own pollution pricing systems.