The December forecast is out for the Prairies and it is NOT cute

It’s going to be a snowy and cold December for the Prairie provinces, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s long-range weather forecast for the holiday season.

“Winter will be colder than normal, with above-normal precipitation and near- to below-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will be in mid-November through early December, early and late January, and late February,” the forecast stated.

The snowiest periods of the winter will be in late November, mid- and late December, and late January.

When it comes to December, the Farmers’ Almanac is calling for plenty of snowy periods and cold weather for the prairie provinces.

The Almanac goes even further into the future, detailing that April and May will be warmer and wetter than normal, on average. Summer will be warmer than normal, on average, with the hottest periods in early and late August.

With the bitter temperatures that could be in store in December for Alberta and the rest of the Prairies, we’ll take the news of a warmer-than-normal summer.