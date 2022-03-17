12 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Calgary
Yes, it’s alliterative, but Wine Wednesday is so much more than that.
It’s rare to see 50% off anything on a food or drink menu, but we see it so often on bottles of wine at our favourite restaurants and bars.
- You might also like:
- Calgary restaurants that closed their doors this winter
- Canada's largest beer festival is returning to Calgary this spring
- Famous hot sandwich chain to open first Calgary location soon
There’s Taco Tuesdays and Margarita Mondays, but on the hump day when we need it most, we have bottles and glasses of red and white.
Here are a few of the best Wine Wednesday deals in Calgary.
The Dark Arts
50% off selected wines and snacks
View this post on Instagram
Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Blanco Cantina
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Home and Away
Half-price wine
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Posto
$30 bottles of wine
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary
The Guild
Select half-price wines
View this post on Instagram
Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Buffo
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: Saks Fifth Avenue at CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW #2Y, Calgary
Moxies
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 29 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary
Address: 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cactus Club Cafe
All wine bottles 50% off at most locations
View this post on Instagram
Address: 178 – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 7010 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Address: 2612 39th Avenue NE, Calgary
St. James Corner
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
CRAFT
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
National
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 180 Stewart Green SW, Calgary
Address: 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Greta Bar
$5 glasses of house wine all day
View this post on Instagram
Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary