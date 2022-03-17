12 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Calgary

Yes, it’s alliterative, but Wine Wednesday is so much more than that.

It’s rare to see 50% off anything on a food or drink menu, but we see it so often on bottles of wine at our favourite restaurants and bars.

There’s Taco Tuesdays and Margarita Mondays, but on the hump day when we need it most, we have bottles and glasses of red and white.

Here are a few of the best Wine Wednesday deals in Calgary.

50% off selected wines and snacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink (@thedarkartsyyc)

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗷᒪᗩᑎᑕO TᗴᑫᑌIᒪᗩ ᗷᗩᖇ YYC (@blancocantina)

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Half-price wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆 Home & Away 🏆 (@homeandawayyyc)

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

$30 bottles of wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posto Pizzeria & Bar (@postocalgary)

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

Select half-price wines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary)

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffo (@buffocalgary)

Address: Saks Fifth Avenue at CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW #2Y, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moxies (@moxies)

Address: 29 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary

Address: 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

All wine bottles 50% off at most locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

Address: 178 – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 7010 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Address: 2612 39th Avenue NE, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. James Corner Irish Pub (@stjamescorner)

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Calgary DT (@craftbeermarket)

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Wine bottles 50% off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 17th (@ntnl17)

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 180 Stewart Green SW, Calgary

Address: 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

$5 glasses of house wine all day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YYC (@gretabaryyc)

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

