FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsBest of

12 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 17 2022, 10:39 pm
12 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Calgary
TnkImages/Shutterstock

Yes, it’s alliterative, but Wine Wednesday is so much more than that.

It’s rare to see 50% off anything on a food or drink menu, but we see it so often on bottles of wine at our favourite restaurants and bars.

There’s Taco Tuesdays and Margarita Mondays, but on the hump day when we need it most, we have bottles and glasses of red and white.

Here are a few of the best Wine Wednesday deals in Calgary.

The Dark Arts

50% off selected wines and snacks

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Blanco Cantina

Wine bottles 50% off

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Home and Away

Half-price wine

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Posto

$30 bottles of wine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Posto Pizzeria & Bar (@postocalgary)

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Guild

Select half-price wines

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary)

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Buffo

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buffo (@buffocalgary)

Address: Saks Fifth Avenue at CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW #2Y, Calgary

Instagram

Moxies

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moxies (@moxies)

Address: 29 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary

Address: 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Cactus Club Cafe

All wine bottles 50% off at most locations

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

Address: 178 – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 7010 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Address: 2612 39th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

St. James Corner

Wine bottles 50% off

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

CRAFT

Wine bottles 50% off

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

National

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by National on 17th (@ntnl17)

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 180 Stewart Green SW, Calgary

Address: 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Greta Bar

$5 glasses of house wine all day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRETA Bar YYC (@gretabaryyc)

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT