The Calgary International Beerfest is always a highlight event in the city, and it’s making a return this spring.

The largest beer festival in Canada is taking place in YYC on May 6 and 7, 2022, at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Attendees will be able to sample over 700+ beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150+ breweries and distilleries across 40 countries.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from across the world, there will also be beer seminars to attend, VIP beer geek experiences, local live DJs, food from over 20+ of Calgary’s best restaurants, and so much more.

This is also the time of year for the Canadian International Beer Awards.

Judging will be held during the event, so watching the process is a great way to pick what you’ll be drinking next.

Advance tickets are on sale right now, so don’t wait to get excited for the hoppiest event of the year.

When: May 6 and 7, 2022

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park – 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Price: $19.99-$49.99; buy online

