Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based mostly out of the United States, will soon be opening Calgary’s first location.

This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

This now highly anticipated opening will be at Calgary’s South Trail Crossing sometime in May of 2022.

Currently, there are only two locations in Canada, with one in Manitoba and the other in Edmonton.

The popular franchise also has one location in France, five in the Philippines, and over 30+ in America.

The food menu at Earl of Sandwich consists of breakfast items, hand-crafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, tasty sides, sweet baked goods, and of course, the famous hot sandwiches.

The Earls Club sandwich is considered the signature item here, made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

There’s even hot pizza bread served here!

Stay tuned for any updates regarding the exciting opening of this delicious sandwich restaurant coming to Calgary in May.

Earl of Sandwich

Address: South Trail Crossing

Instagram