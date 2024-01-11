YYC Hot Chocolate Fest returns to the city next month

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially returning to Calgary next month, and there are likely to be dozens of incredible and creative sips to sample.

The annual festival will see restaurants and cafes all over the city creating weird and wonderful hot chocolates, all in the hopes of being crowned as Calgary’s best.

Calgarians can vote for their favourite creations in three categories: best hot chocolate, best spirited hot chocolate (for those who want a boozy twist), and for 2024, there is a new category for the most creative hot chocolate.

The best-selling hot chocolate of the entire festival will also be revealed.

Winners in 2023 included Master Chocolat, Hexagon Cafe and Amato Gelato.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest will be running for the entire month of February, so there’ll be plenty of time to get sipping and voting for your favourites.

As well as giving people the chance to try some impressive creations, the event also raises money for Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Last year, over 70,000 hot chocolates were sold throughout the event, with over $100,000 raised for Calgary Meals on Wheels, so cheers to beating that huge total in 2024.

The full list of participating restaurants and creations has yet to be revealed, so watch this space for updates.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Participating locations across Calgary