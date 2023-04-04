VietBites, a new Vietnamese street food spot, just opened in Calgary.

Located in the vibrant Bridgeland community, this new spot is serving up fun Vietnamese food dishes from the kitchen and offering baked goods and desserts out front.

The menu here offers interesting dishes like pho, vermicelli, papaya salad, and many types of salad rolls served with peanut sauce.

There are plenty of amazing pho spots in YYC, and this is another one to add to the list.

There are plenty of savoury croissant sandwiches as well topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed spring greens, and your choice of egg, lemongrass pork, lemongrass chicken, or lemongrass beef. As it reads on the restaurant’s Instagram account, “Every bite is dynamite.”

And for drinks? Can’t beat the colourful smoothies either, like the stunning Pink Dragon.

Besides the sweet desserts, there are savoury baked goods as well, like pork, chicken, and curry beef Patechau buns.

The space is absolutely adorable as well, filled with plants, mirrors, flowers, and cozy tables.

Next time you’re craving Vietnamese food (and if you’re anything thing like us, it’s all the time), check out this new street food concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Every bite is DYNAMITE💥💥 (@vietbites.yyc)

VietBites

Address: 725 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram