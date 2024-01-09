Czech-inspired pop-up Prasátko is coming to Calgary this month

Calgary will be getting a brand-new dining experience this month, and it’ll transport you to the streets of Prague.

Prasátko, a Czech-inspired pop-up, will take over The Prairie Emporium on January 18 and 19, bringing a mouth-watering menu of traditional Czech dishes with an Albertan twist.

The event has been put together by food writer and cookbook author Dan Clapson, who is passionate about sharing his love of Czech cuisine.

“I first fell in love with Prague in 2017 after I went to visit my best friend shortly after he moved there, and I’ve been lucky enough to spend much time there ever since,” Clapson said.

“Czech food is rooted in simplicity and what I love most about it is that all dishes have a great balance of acidity and richness. The result are dishes that keep you coming back for more.”

There’ll be plenty of delectable dishes on the menu at Prasátko (the Czech word for piggy), from garlic soup with sourdough croutons, roasted sausages with horseradish cream and honey-mustard, “pickled” camembert, and toasted chicken paprikash hoagies, to name a few.

Don’t miss out on the desserts either, as the pop-up will have unique options such as Becherovka (a classic Czech spirit) ice cream with chimney cake crumble and semolina pudding with plum compote and brown butter.

If you’re in need of a winter warmer, you’ll be able to get your hands on some hot Czech wine, as well as Czech beer, Fernet, and Becherovka.

The pop-up will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm, and seating will be first-come-first-served, so don’t miss out!

Address: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

