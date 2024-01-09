Lamorne Morris says Calgary's food scene might be "better than LA's"

It’s not every day that the Calgary food scene gets compared with some of the culinary giants, but according to one Hollywood actor, it does just that.

Fargo star Lamorne Morris recently praised Calgary restaurants, going as far as to compare YYC’s offerings with some pretty huge cities.

Speaking to Conde Nast Traveller, Morris said he had spent seven months living in Calgary while filming the latest season of Fargo, alongside Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, and Juno Temple.

In that time, he had discovered the “insane” restaurant scene.

“Some of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to in my life are in Calgary, and people don’t talk about it! At least, I’d never heard anything about Calgary,” he said.

The praise didn’t stop there either, with Morris lauding the city as having “the best culture and restaurant scene in Canada,” so take that, Toronto and Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamorne Morris (@lamorne)

Morris, who is most well known for his starring role as Winston in New Girl, went as far as to compare Cowtown’s food scene to spots in the US, adding that it “feels better than LA’s food scene.”

“Not better than Chicago or New York, but definitely in the top five out of the places that I’ve been all over the world. I was thoroughly shocked at how great the restaurants were.”

Morris revealed that Calgary had well exceeded his expectations as he thought it would be “desolate.”

“Then you get there, and people are nice. The nightlife is great. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” he said.

Morris wasn’t the only Fargo star to take advantage of Calgary’s culinary scene either, as castmate Jon Hamm was regularly spotted at one YYC spot.

We love to see Calgary’s restaurants getting the praise they well and truly deserve.