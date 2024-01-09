Paris Baguette has just dropped its winter menu, and it’s packed with sweet treats as well as some pretty tasty deals in January.

The world-famous French-inspired Korean bakery is all about the cookie butter this winter, with new menu items launching in locations across Canada today until March 5.

Among the treats available will be the mocha mochi donut with Biscoff cookie crumble and a cookie butter latte cream donut with espresso icing. If a hot drink is more your speed, there will be a cookie butter latte.

There are also some new savoury additions, including a grilled chicken and caramelized onion pizzetta and a grilled chicken and Swiss croissant.

You can forget the January blues, as it is also set to be a great month for Paris Baguette Rewards members, with freebies aplenty.

On January 30, members will be able to buy one, get one free croissants in celebration of National Croissant Day.

Members will also be able to beat the winter chill with buy one, get one free espresso drinks at Paris Baguette every Saturday in January.

So if you’re feeling the winter chill, it calls for a trip to Paris Baguette.

Paris Baguette

Address: 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, Calgary

Address: 10607 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 2710 – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

