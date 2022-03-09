The Canadian Brewhouse, a massively popular sports bar known for great food, daily deals, and loads of TVs, just opened a new Calgary location.

Opening in late February, this is the fifth location for the sports bar in Calgary.

This popular franchise is another addition to the University District, which is becoming one of the most interesting food and retail spots in the city.

This area has become incredibly exciting in recent months after opening the new Village Ice Cream, Banquet Bar opening this spring, and the anticipated summer launch of Borough Bar and Grill.

With nearly 30 beers on tap, the Canadian Brewhouse is one of the best spots in town for a domestic favourite or to try a new craft beer. There will definitely be plenty of TVs to fulfill all of your sports viewing needs.

Nothing goes better with sports and cold beer than amazing pub food, and all of the classics are done right here. Multiple kinds of nachos, wings, pizza, burgers, and so much more can be found on the menu.

Also on the menu will be multiple feature items, lunch specials, daily deals, and a brunch menu available on the weekends.

This new spot is just steps away from the new Cineplex VIP theatre along University Avenue, making it a great place for pre- or post-movie drinks and eats.

