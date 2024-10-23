Good news for Calgary-based jet setters: one of the city’s most renowned coffee shops will soon open its first airport location.

Phil & Sebastian Coffee is gearing up to open its first kiosk at YYC International Airport. The new spot, which will be located near the E Gates for flights departing to the US, is expected to open next year.

For fans of Phil & Seb’s coffee, the new outpost will have the beverages you know and love with the full lineup on offer, including espresso-based drinks. It’s also set to be a haven for sweet treats as it will have a selection of Hoopla Donuts available.

In addition to coffee and donuts, the coffee company is partnering with a local company on a food program to cater to the airport crowd, with options for breakfast and lunch.

While an official opening date has yet to be announced, Phil & Sebastian Coffee told Dished the spot is expected to open early in 2025, so watch this space!

Phil & Sebastian Coffee – YYC International Airport

Address: 2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary

