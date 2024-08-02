One of Calgary’s most well-known and well-loved spots, UNA Pizza + Wine, is set to open its first Edmonton location soon.

UNA will officially be setting up shop at South Edmonton Common. The very first YEG outpost is slated to open later this summer.

The spot, which first launched in Calgary in 2010, offers California-inspired pizza and side dishes. In Edmonton, diners can expect to see all their UNA favourites, including small plates, salads, pasta, and, of course, plenty of pies.

“There’s no longer a need to travel three hours to satisfy that UNA craving: you can soon call UNA South Common your new favourite local pizzeria,” the restaurant said on its website.

As well as several locations in Calgary, UNA Pizza + Wine also has spots in Banff and Saskatoon.

It’s exciting news for UNA fans in Edmonton, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details on the new opening.

Address: #1708 99th Street NW, Edmonton

