Grey Goose is bringing The Lawn Club to Calgary this summer!

The Lawn Club is a chic, boozy, French Lawn Club pop-up experience that is touring Canada this year, and thankfully, there is a stop in YYC. It should be one of the best foodie events of the summer.

Kicking off on July 19 in Fort Calgary, this pétanque experience will run for five days.

So what would the day look like?

Dress in your best summer-chic outfit, head down to Fort Calgary to play some lawn bowling in a group of six people, and then enjoy chef-made crepes and a cocktail in the Clubhouse.

The lawn bowling will be a 45-minute round of pétanque, the drink will be a Grey Goose vodka soda or spritz cocktail, and groups can stay at the private and stylish clubhouse for up to two hours after playing, with more drinks available for purchase.

It’s sure to be a friend-filled summer day that feels a little more like the South of France than YYC.

Reserve your spot today and enjoy the joie de vivre!

Grey Goose presents The Lawn Club

When: July 19 to 23, 2023

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $270 for 6 guest package; buy tickets here

