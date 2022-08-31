Tu Taco, a popular Mexican restaurant in Calgary, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an epic two-day party.

Located in Kensington, this event will happen on September 14 and 15, featuring exclusive in-store specials like free churros and $5 Beers, online-only deals, exciting raffle draws, and live music.

And just in time to also celebrate Mexican Independence Day!

“It’s been incredible serving up my family’s traditional recipes here in Kensington for the past year,” said Marcela Ezeta, the owner of Tu Taco, in a media release.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and helped us grow this past year, we love and appreciate you all!”

Ezeta was born and raised in Toluca, Mexico, and is proud of her heritage. She’s also delighted to share her favourite secret family recipes and delicious, modern street food with YYC. This fall fiesta will be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Tu Taco is known for its house-made corn tortillas, street tacos, tostadas, and burritos. Guests can also enjoy birria tacos, churro bites, churro cones, and cocktails. It’s a fairly new spot, but it has some of the best tacos in Calgary.

So save the date amigos because you won’t want to miss out on this party on September 14 and 15.

Calgary Flames six-time All-Star Johnny Gaudreau was even seen there this year!

Who knows who you might see…

Tu Taco

Address: 1414 Kensington Road NW #102, Calgary

