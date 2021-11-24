5 places to find the best fondue in Calgary
There’s hardly a food more comforting than melted cheese, and lucky for us, fondue is the socially acceptable version of this decadent dish.
Whether you’re dipping fresh sourdough into it or pouring it over some potatoes and cured meat, cheese fondue is something that screams comfort on a chilly night.
Basically a warm foodie hug from the inside out, fondue is something we definitely want to have on our radar (and our plates) this season.
Here’s where to get the best fondue in and around Calgary.
Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to some incredible beer, this family-run brewery dishes up a drool-worthy menu too. Bitter Sisters makes their cheese fondue with Gruyère and Emmental, and it’s served with roasted seasonal vegetables, sourdough, and pickles. For $7, you can even add on local bratwurst.
Address: 510 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-8811
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Moonlight & Eli
View this post on Instagram
This 627 1st Avenue NE eatery specializes in cheese fondue and champagne, a perfect pairing if you ask us. Along with a rotating feature, Moonlight & Eli has a classic Swiss fondue that comes with bread cubes, pickled vegetables, steamed new potatoes, and green apple. You even have the option to add on things like meatballs, grape tomatoes, pickled asparagus, and more.
Address: 627 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 825-437-9202
The Living Room
View this post on Instagram
The Living Room’s cheese fondue features six-year-old white cheddar, truffle oil, toasted baguette, and seasonal vegetables. Feel free to add crispy pork belly, prawns, wild mushrooms, or other sides for an additional cost. On Tuesdays, diners can add their choice of any three delicious sides to the cheese fondue for only $25.
Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-9830
Frenchie Wine Bar
View this post on Instagram
Frenchie offers the diner a choice of two fondue varieties: Frenchie Fondue and Savoury Fondue. Both are served with house-made sourdough, and you can choose to add on fresh prosciutto, pickled vegetables, and crudités.
Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1183
The Grizzly House
View this post on Instagram
While the Grizzly House isn’t quite in Calgary, it’s hard to talk about fondue in the area without giving a nod to this iconic Banff restaurant, where this cheesy dish has been the name of the game for almost 50 years. The menu includes a number of full-on fondue feasts, from the cheese opener to the chocolate finish. In between your dipping courses, you can be as basic as beef or try some really wild stuff: shark, alligator, frog, rattlesnake, ostrich, and more.
Address: 207 Banff Avenue, Banff
Phone: 403-762-4055
With files from Hanna McLean