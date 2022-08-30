Layali Cafe, a new eatery and premium shisha concept, just opened in Calgary.

This new cafe specializes in bar-style food, premium shisha, and some wild mocktail recipes with extravagant garnishes.

Located at 617 11th Avenue SW Calgary and open every single day, this spot is a contemporary mocktail lounge with drinks like the Cotton Candy Explosion, Mango Mojito, Ocean Blue, and Layali Breeze.

Food items include shareable appetizers like sweet potato fries with Mediterranean mayo, and entrees like chicken tacos, burgers, blackened chicken, and steak.

It isn’t just the colourful drinks that help decorate the room. The hookahs here are works of art on top of the tables, with different colours, sizes, and shapes, adding more character to this unique concept.

No matter what you come for, come hungry and with friends because this room invites a social atmosphere. There is also a unique streetside patio here built inside an open container.

Go in and see for yourself — maybe during the four-hour happy from noon to 4 pm every day.

Check the Instagram page out to see if any live shows are happening throughout the week, as Layali Cafe hosts many live acts.

Layali Cafe

Address: 617 11th Avenue SW #101, Calgary

Instagram