Fahr Brewery has some exciting new plans in the works in a small Alberta town just southwest of Calgary.

The popular brewery is looking to build a massive 25,000 sq ft building in Diamond Valley. Hoping to open and start construction next year, this will be a multimillion-dollar project that’s already been in the works for two years.

Jochen Fahr, the founder and president of the brewery, spoke to Dished about the exciting project in an email.

“It’s definitely a production facility, but we will have a decent-sized, full-on restaurant in it with the plans of having a German street food-inspired menu,” Fahr told us. “It’ll have mountain views and be able to host functions as well.”

There are many amazing places to eat just south of YYC, and this aims to be another amazing attraction for foodies.

This is sure to be a highly anticipated expansion that the entire province can enjoy, and the owners are just as eager as anyone, and Fahr let us know when we asked about it.

“[We’re] very excited, and for us to make this a go and become a major employer and attraction in the area, all we’re asking for is the continued amazing support and feedback we’ve been getting from our customers and consumers,” he said.

“It’s been nothing short of amazing to see this level of positivity towards us from the very beginning, and I feel truly honoured by that! ”

We can’t wait to see this new spot, but for now, guests can enjoy the traditional German beer at the current location at 123 Kennedy Drive in Diamond Valley. That spot is known for its lively taproom, growler fills, snacks, and live music Saturdays.

The hope is to be open to the public the year after next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahr Brewery (@fahrbrewery)

Fahr Brewery

Address: 100 Decalta Drive, Diamond Valley

Instagram