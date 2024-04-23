FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Bar Gigi: New restaurant concept set to open in Calgary this week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Apr 23 2024, 4:16 pm
Bar Gigi: New restaurant concept set to open in Calgary this week

Bar Gigi, a new small-scale restaurant in Calgary, is set to open its doors this week.

The small-scale restaurant concept, brought to life by D.O.P. alumni Alessandro Chinea, Jaden Kanomata, and Kayla Blomquist, will officially be open from April 26.

Bar Gigi has taken over the space previously held by fish and chips spot Halibut Hut at 336 9th Avenue NE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Gigi (@_bargigiyyc)


The cozy spot will offer a menu of globally inspired dishes and sharing plates.

With just 20 seats, you’ll want to make your reservations ASAP, as the restaurant will fill up quickly.

Bar Gigi

Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary,

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop