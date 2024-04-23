Bar Gigi: New restaurant concept set to open in Calgary this week

Bar Gigi, a new small-scale restaurant in Calgary, is set to open its doors this week.

The small-scale restaurant concept, brought to life by D.O.P. alumni Alessandro Chinea, Jaden Kanomata, and Kayla Blomquist, will officially be open from April 26.

Bar Gigi has taken over the space previously held by fish and chips spot Halibut Hut at 336 9th Avenue NE.

The cozy spot will offer a menu of globally inspired dishes and sharing plates.

With just 20 seats, you’ll want to make your reservations ASAP, as the restaurant will fill up quickly.

Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary,

