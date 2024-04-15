Tickets for Brewery & The Beast in Calgary are now on sale

Food festival season is almost upon us, and tickets for one of Calgary’s largest culinary events are officially on sale.

Brewery & The Beast is one of the hottest tickets in town, bringing together over 50 of Alberta’s top chefs, distillers, brewers, and meat producers for one enormous celebration of local meats and sips.

The annual event is set to take place at Fort Calgary on August 25, where guests will be able to enjoy drool-worthy creations from some of the province’s best restaurants, including Barbarella Bar, Calcutta Cricket Club, Korilla, Major Tom, Moose and Poncho, Orchard Restaurant, River Cafe, and more.

Guests can wash down their feast with a variety of beverages, including craft beer and ciders, hard seltzers, cocktails, wine, and plenty of zero-proof options.

The event has an “all you can enjoy” format, where attendees are given a wooden board, complete with a cupholder for drinks, and have free reign to try out as much as they want.

Brewery & The Beast is also making a few changes to the layout for 2024 to enhance the experience, with more shade tents and seating areas as well as a larger selection of food stations and craft beverages.

Tickets start from $139 per person for general admission, lasting from 2 to 5 pm and includes all-you-can-enjoy food, non-alcoholic beverages, and eight alcoholic sips. VIP tickets start from $239, which will get guests early entry at 1 pm and additional alcoholic beverage tokens.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here