11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 5 to 7

It’s another busy weekend in Calgary with a festival wrapping up, one kicking off with a free concert, and a huge musical act coming to town.

Plus a family fun day at the library, some amazing food and 17th Avenue rocking with a number of events.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Take in creativity without limits at the Calgary Fringe Festival

What: Celebrating creative freedom, Calgary’s Fringe Fest is a unique, affordable theatre experience in the city. A full week of uncensored theatre that provides an unforgettable experience for everyone who checks it out.

Where: Various venues across the city

When: July 29 to August 6

Admission: Varies based on the event

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment, plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Avenue.

When: August 5 – Live DJ, 6 to 8 pm

August 6 – Live music from saxophonist, CK Sax, 1 to 4 pm; Jet Dance performance, 2 to 3 pm

August 7 – Fitness class featuring BodyCombat brought to you by GoodLife Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 am; Classical music from Calgary Concert Opera, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Bring your appetite for Taste of Calgary

What: Returning after two years for its 25th year, Taste of Calgary will take place over four days, from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place. This will be the same tasty event that Calgarians know and love but in an exciting new location — Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6.

Where: Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6 – 311 8 Street SW

When: August 4 to 7

Cost: Free

Unleash your superpowers with the Calgary Library

What: All 21 Calgary Library locations will be taking part in Superhero Day. Take in some free refreshments, giveaways, and a special Superhero Storytime. Plus, some of your favourite superheroes might be making an appearance at select locations! There will be superhero creation stations and comic-making stations to flex those creative superpowers.

Where: 21 Calgary Library locations

When: August 6

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Cost: Free

Kick off a month-long art event with a music festival downtown

What: YYC Bump is hosting a free concert to be the kick-off to their month-long arts festival. They will be bringing in Canadian Hip-Hop legend Shad along with Lina Li plus local acts The Ashley Hundred, B*les & the Suede, J Kim, and Krill Williams. The event will be hosted by local drag star Birthday Girl.

Where: Central Memorial Park – 1221 2nd Street SW

When: August 6

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Cost: Free

Spend a night with The Lumineers at the Dome

What: Sing along with their hits “Ho Hey” and “BRIGHTSIDE” as The Lumineers take over the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night. This event has been a long time coming for Calgary fans with the show originally scheduled for September 2020.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

When: August 6

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $79.95

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: On now until August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: On now until August 31

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: On now to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children