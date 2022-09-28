The Pig & Duke pub was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at the Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub located at 1 – 1312 12th Avenue SW in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Specifically on the floors, walls, and ceiling tiles of the back food preparation area.”

The order stated that multiple live cockroaches were also observed when trapping devices were disturbed.

This closure order from the AHS was dated September 7, with a verbal order given on September 6.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like “an accumulation of food debris and grease buildup in various areas of the food handling areas, including but not limited to hard-to-reach areas, beneath cooking equipment in the main kitchen line and back preparation area.”

“Pest control reports were not available on site for review,” said the AHS order.

The order’s current status on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect, and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Pig & Duke

Address: 1 – 1312 12th Avenue SW, Calgary