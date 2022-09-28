Cinnaholic, the super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with a special treat deal next week.

On Tuesday, October 4, customers can treat themselves to this Buy One Get One Free roll deal.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options. Some of the frostings include coffee, lemon, chai, and peanut butter, and some of the topping choices are brownie bites, pecans, cookie dough, and strawberries, to name just a handful.

The buns here are dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 70 locations across Canada and the US.

Dessert fans in Calgary and Edmonton can head to one of these “better-for-you bakeries” to grab one of the fully customizable, 100% plant-based cinnamon rolls.

There are currently two Edmonton locations (10345 82nd Avenue NW Suite 101 and 10075 109th Street NW) and one Calgary location (1523 5th Street SW).

This deal for a free roll will be applicable to any roll of equal or lesser value. Valid in-store only and limited to one free roll per person.

Don’t miss out on this one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinnaholic (@cinnaholic)

Cinnaholic BOGO Deal

When: Tuesday, October 4

Where: All participating locations

Instagram