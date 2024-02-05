Calgary's soon-to-be-open roller skating rink is hiring for tons of jobs right now

Calgarians have been eagerly anticipating the return of a bonafide roller skating rink to the city with House of Skate teasing its opening any day now.

The company shared that it’s looking for people to fill several different positions including team leads at reception, skate rentals and concession. It also says employees will be cross-trained for all positions.

If you’re looking for a good side gig, there are part-time service positions available too.

For those with a real passion and skill for skating, House of Skate is also looking for instructors and people for skate patrol.

Retail experience could also come in handy as Nerd Roller Skates is also hiring.

If any of these opportunities interest you, click here to apply and learn more.

While no official announcement for the opening date has been made yet, based on the company’s social media activity, we could expect to see one very soon.