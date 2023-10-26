20 ultimate things to do this weekend in Calgary: October 27 to 29

Even though Halloween isn’t quite here yet, all of the best seasonal things to do are happening this last weekend of October in Calgary!

Don’t miss your chance to see a bunch of these events before they wrap up for the year. From Farm Days at the Calgary Farmyard to Pumpkins After Dark, get your spook on this weekend!

Pumpkin drop off at the Alice Sanctuary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alice Sanctuary (@thealicesanctuary)

What: If you have a bunch of leftover pumpkins from Thanksgiving, bring them down for the furry friends at the Alice Sanctuary! Take a walk around the sanctuary and grab some coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks with a gluten-free option.

When: Drop off between 11 am and 1 pm and 2 pm and 4 pm on October 28

Where: The Alice Sanctuary, Wheatland County

Price: FREE

Paranormal Halloween Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cat ‘n Fiddle Pub (@catnfiddleyyc)

What: Head to this popular local pub (that used to be a funeral home) for an evening for an EPIC paranormal-themed party. The event says “members of Ghost Hunt Alberta will join your table and share their paranormal stories and evidence with you. As well as answer any questions you may have about paranormal phenomena.”

When: October 29, 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cat n Fiddle Pub, 540 16th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here

Alberta Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty

What: The Alberta Ballet is in Calgary this weekend with an iconic love story: Sleeping Beauty.

When: October 26 to 28 at 7:30 pm each night. The 2 pm Saturday show is sold out.

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here

Tool in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tool (@toolmusic)

What: This Grammy Award-winning band from LA is making a stop in Calgary this Friday and we couldn’t be more excited. Their fall opening act is Steel Beans, who just finished opening up for Tenacious D!

When: October 27, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $169 and can be purchased online here.

Cold Garden Howl-o-ween dog costume contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Garden Beverage Company (@cold_garden)

What: Cold Garden is hosting a Halloween dog costume contest and all the money will go back to the animals. The Calgary Humane Society will be in attendance and Cold Garden will be donating $20 for every dog dressed to impress.

When: October 28 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Cold Garden

Price: RSVP for free here

Calgary Baby and Tot Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BabyBrands Gift Club (@babybrandsgiftclub)

What: This ultimate baby and tot show will have everything from educational seminars to prizes, princesses, and food trucks. It is the “premier parenting event that is designed to bring everything for bump, baby, and beyond all under one roof.”

When: October 28 to 29

Where: Genesis Centre, 10- 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE

Price: General admission is $12 and can be purchased online here

Films at the Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary has weekly showings in their theatre, and this weekend is not for the faint of heart: The Shining! Tickets are only $12 and include popcorn!

When: October 28, 6:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online here

AARCS Menagerie Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary’s Ultimate Halloween, Theme Parties & Custom Cakes (@menageriepartiesandcakes)

What: This adult-only party was created for the 30+ crowd and features many holiday-themed activities, including a tarot card reader, musical chairs “with a twist,” potion making, a cupcake crime scene, Halloween props, prizes, and so much more! You will also have the chance to adopt black cats!

Where: Wyckham House, Mount Royal University – 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

When: October 28 at 7 pm

Price: Tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125. They can both be purchased online here. For a limited time, you can use the code BOO10 for $15 off!

Trick or Treat Halloween pairings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jaeger (@darthjaeger85)

What: This fun boo-zy pairing class is an adult twist on Halloween treats! You’ll learn how to enhance your favourite Halloween treats by pairing them with a favourite wine, beer, or cider.

When: October 28, 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Rocky Mountain Wine, Spirits & Beer, 225 58th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $35 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Screamfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Foodie | calgary (@foodie.yyc)

What: Screamfest has a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled and is one of the many things to do during October in Calgary. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Bad & Boo-Jee Halloween Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market (@craftbeermarket)

What: Craft is “creeping it real” this year by throwing a huge spooktacular bash that “will feature live DJ, $5 Jack-O’-Lemon shot.”

When: October 28

Where: Craft Beer Market Downtown, 345 10th Avenue SW

Price: Advanced tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here or $15 at the door.

Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Mc (@angelfiresvr)

What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist Patrick O’Neill are available to view this weekend. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.

When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times

Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

Dracula at Pumphouse Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumphouse Theatres Society (@pumphousetheatreyyc)

What: Dracula is showing at the Pumphouse Theatre this month and into the first week of November. It’s the perfect way to stay warm and get into the spooky season. If you don’t make it this week mark it on your calendars for October 31 because the Halloween show will even have a costume contest!

When: Running until November 4

Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $27.96 and can be purchased online here

Pumpkins After Dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events running this weekend, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Spooktacular Mini Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkyFire Energy (@skyfireenergy)

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are Halloween-themed holes with a couple of jump scares that are bound to give you a small fright!

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here

Jekyll and Hyde at Vertigo Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vertigo Theatre (@vertigotheatre)

What: Vertigo Theatre is showing a play made for the season, Jekyll and Hyde. It’s got everything from love to betrayal and murder. The Calgary Herald has called it a “masterful” performance, and with tickets starting at $30, it’s a great value!

When: Running until October 30

Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Military Museums (@themilitarymuseums)

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.

Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: October 20 to March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.

Train of Terror

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYCs Premier Haunted Houses (@grim_manor)

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride, and spaces for visiting with friends.

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day.

Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.