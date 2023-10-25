There's a BIG Day of the Dead Festival coming to Calgary next month

Halloween might end on October 31, but the Day of the Dead will just be getting started and there’s a big festival to celebrate in Calgary.

The entire event is free and includes so many incredible themed activities.

There will be live music and performances as well as an altar exhibition, Catrina and Catrin makeup stations and Bread of the Dead!

The event is presented by Casa Mexico, an organization that promotes the “best of Mexico.”

“The Day of the Dead reunites the living and dead. It is believed that it is the one time a year when the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves,” according to its Instagram post.

The event is free but you’ll want to make sure to register to get important updates and be entered for an exclusive Day of the Dead prize package!

Day of the Dead Festival Calgary

When: November 5 from 1 to 6:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE but make sure to register here