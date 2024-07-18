10 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 19 to 21
If you’re looking for a way to indulge your sweet tooth and cool down at the same time, there are some big events coming to Calgary this weekend.
From food festivals to bull riding and cabaret performances, there are so many ways to get out and have fun this weekend.
Here are the events we can’t wait to try to cool down and relax in Calgary over the next few days.
Dachshund Dash
View this post on Instagram
What: This epic Dachshund party has everything from standardbred racing, live music, food and drinks, and prizes! Organizations like Alberta Dachshund Rescue, Parachute For Pets and Screaming Retriever Brewing Company have partnered to bring “exciting prizes for the wieners (winners) of the races!” There is also a bonus prize for the best-dressed dachshund!
When: July 20
Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino – 260 Century Downs Drive
Price: FREE you can register your pooches here
Celebrate Lemonade Day
View this post on Instagram
What: This city-wide event will have kids setting up lemonade stands all across the city as they learn all about good business practices and financial literacy. It’s a tasty way to support kids’ learning! Learn all about it here.
When: July 20
Where: Various locations around Calgary
Price: FREE
Catch the Little Women Broadway musical
View this post on Instagram
What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.
When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday
Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud
Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased online here
Ice Cream Fest
View this post on Instagram
What: Celebrate the start of summer following the end of the school year with a scoop or two of ice cream! It’s a nine-day event, with proceeds from every cone going toward Calgary’s non-profit organization, Meals on Wheels.
When: July 19 to August 5
Where: Various locations around Calgary; check out the map here
Price: Varies
Disney Immersive Experience
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.
When: June 12 to August 18
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here
Weekends in Kensington
View this post on Instagram
What: Explore one of Calgary’s funkiest neighbourhoods while jamming out to local live music every Sunday this summer! If you’re looking for more spots to catch live music, we have a roundup of some of the best spots here.
When: 12:30 to 2:30 pm every Sunday in the summer
Where: Kensington Road
Bulls on the Beach
View this post on Instagram
What: The 4th annual Bulls on the Beach is back in Chestermere to kick off the weekend. Expect a fun-filled night featuring 25 of Canada’s best bull riders and cabaret performances.
When: July 19, starting at 5 pm
Where: Chestermere Recreation Centre, 201 West Chestermere Drive, Chestermere
Price: $45 all access and can be purchased online here
- You might also like:
- Explore 100-year-old ruins at this abandoned Alberta ghost town
- The best spots to catch FREE live music in Calgary this summer
- 9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer
Visit an Alberta ghost town
@herpnwadventures Have you been here? #banff #banffnationalpark #canadianrockies ♬ SNAP – High and Fast – Rosa Linn
If you’re looking for a unique “Summerween” adventure, this short hike to a 100-year-old ghost town is the perfect day trip. Plaques are placed around the town so you can learn about the area, and there are some great photo ops, from abandoned buildings to trains and tunnels!
Fiestieval Latina
View this post on Instagram
What: Head downtown for the biggest fiesta of the summer! There will be over 25 authentic food vendors, hundreds of national and international performers, an artisan market, a kids area, beer gardens, and so much fun.
When: July 19 to 21
Where: Olympic Plaza
Price: FREE
Go for a river float
Going on a river float is one of the signs that summer has arrived in Calgary, and, lucky for us, there are plenty of places near the city where we can do just that. It’s the perfect free thing to do in Calgary when it gets hot! Whether it’s your first time and you’re looking to discover which rivers you can float on nearby, or you’re a seasoned floater looking for a new spot, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best rivers here.