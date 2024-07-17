Explore 100-year-old ruins at this abandoned Alberta ghost town

If you’re looking for a unique day trip, an abandoned ghost town in Alberta makes the perfect “Summerween” adventure!

Like many small towns in the Rocky Mountains, Bankhead used to be a mining town during its prime at the start of the 20th century and was operated by the Canadian Pacific Railway.

It was a source of coal during its 20-year history from 1903 to 1922 but reports shared it wasn’t profitable due to its quality; however, other reports suggest there was tension between workers and the railway.

For curious travellers to its long-abandoned buildings, it’s just a short one-kilometre walk to the ruins from the Upper Bankhead parking lot. So you won’t have to break a sweat to take in the sights.

You’ll find buildings, tunnels, an old train, and so much more, as well as plaques describing the unique stories of the town.

It’s also a great place for a photo shoot, especially when the fall hits! In the meantime, you can get your spooky fix at this Alberta ghost town.

