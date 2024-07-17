EventsCuratedTravel

Explore 100-year-old ruins at this abandoned Alberta ghost town

Jul 17 2024, 8:52 pm
@oldscratch72/Instagram | @westhuntington_js/Innnstagram

If you’re looking for a unique day trip, an abandoned ghost town in Alberta makes the perfect “Summerween” adventure!

Like many small towns in the Rocky Mountains, Bankhead used to be a mining town during its prime at the start of the 20th century and was operated by the Canadian Pacific Railway.

It was a source of coal during its 20-year history from 1903 to 1922 but reports shared it wasn’t profitable due to its quality; however, other reports suggest there was tension between workers and the railway.

@herpnwadventures Have you been here? #banff #banffnationalpark #canadianrockies ♬ SNAP – High and Fast – Rosa Linn

For curious travellers to its long-abandoned buildings, it’s just a short one-kilometre walk to the ruins from the Upper Bankhead parking lot. So you won’t have to break a sweat to take in the sights.

You’ll find buildings, tunnels, an old train, and so much more, as well as plaques describing the unique stories of the town.

It’s also a great place for a photo shoot, especially when the fall hits! In the meantime, you can get your spooky fix at this Alberta ghost town.

If you’re looking for other unique gems in Alberta, we’ve got a list of some of the weirdest and wildest museums and hot spots to visit around the province.

Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
