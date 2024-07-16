The best spots to catch FREE live music in Calgary this summer
If all the awesome concerts that came through Calgary for Stampede have you wanting more, but you’re strapped for cash, there are some great FREE live music events happening throughout the city this summer.
Whether you’re looking for a big outdoor event to take your festival chairs to or a quiet and intimate music night, there are several options.
Here are six of our favourite spots to take in tunes around Calgary on a budget this summer.
Music in the Plaza
What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!
When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30
Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Inglewood Night Markets
What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, food, and, of course, live music to enjoy! This year, you’ll be able to check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!
When: August 9, September 6, and September 13 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE
Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar
What: If you’re looking for somewhere cozy to enjoy a sip of wine or coffee, you won’t find a better place than Cafe Gravity. It’s a great community hub and is known for highlighting local talent. Shows are free but donations are welcome!
When: Various times; you can view a full list of performances here
Where: Cafe Gravity – 909 10th Street SE
Music in the Park
What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage and relax while enjoying some delightful music.
When: 7 to 8 pm
Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden
Inglewood Sunfest
What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. In previous years, we have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers, and comedic street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cold drink.
When: July 27
Where: Inglewood
Tickets: FREE
Weekends in Kensington
What: Explore one of Calgary’s funkiest neighbourhoods while jamming out to local live music every Sunday this summer!
When: 12:30 to 2:30 pm every Sunday in the summer
Where: Kensington Road