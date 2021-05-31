20 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: May 31 to June 6

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

With sunshine and hot weather in the forecast, and some public health restrictions easing as of June 1, there are lots of things to do in Calgary this week.

Whether you want to grab a pint on a patio, have some laughs during a virtual comedy festival, check out some art, or take the family to a drive-in movie, there’s sure to be something to match your interests over the first week of June.

Make some plans, mask up, and get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather coming our way, Calgary!

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park as they kick off the 2021 season. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes use of the hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until June 13

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Two shows are now streaming through the CPO’s website

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually, broadcast from Heritage Park and the TELUS Spark Science Centre

Cost: Free

Watch a movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their screenings this week. Upcoming movies include Happy Gilmore, Shrek, Guardians of the Galaxy, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

When: June 2, 4, 5, and 6

Time: Showtimes vary by movie – visit website for schedule

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Most movies are $40 per vehicle – view website for more details and to purchase tickets

What: Cobb’s Adventure Park’s ’80s-themed adults-only night boasts a food truck with mini donuts, burgers, poutine, and more, boozy beverages, and visits with their kangaroos. The evening will also allow guests to enjoy all of the park’s “COVID-friendly” activities, including mini golf, archery, and puzzles.

When: June 5

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $45

Watch an online performance by StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre presents The Smartest Girl in the World as an online production. The story follows a pair of siblings as they attempt to help their immigrant parents escape a tough, uncertain reality.

When: Fridays to Sundays until June 13

Time: Your choice of several time slots

Where: Online

Cost: Viewing codes are $32 each

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: June 1 and 3

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: $35 to $52 for the June 1 event, and free for the June 3 presentation.

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

Visit a sculpture covered with flowers and snakes in this Inglewood window

What: While we wait for the Esker Foundation’s main gallery to reopen, their Project Space window brings some art into our lives while simultaneously providing a concept to contemplate. Visible from street level, “The Garden” is a clay sculpture combining elements of nature with the human form, created by ceramic artist Yvonne Kustec.

When: Now through June 6

Where: Esker Foundation’s Project Space window (1011 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

What: Celebrate the Calgary Underground Film Festival’s 18th edition in style at a drive-in version of the event. Screenings begin at 10 pm each night at the Crossroads Market, and films include Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Recovery, and a George A. Romero Double Bill: The Amusement Park and Night of the Living Dead.

When: June 3 to 5

Time: 10 pm

Where: Crossroads Market (1235 26th Avenue SE)

Cost: $35 per film

Celebrate the reopening of patios

What: Under Stage 1 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan to lift public health measures, restaurants and pubs across the city will be reopening for in-person patio dining beginning Tuesday, June 1. Support your favourite local spot by enjoying a meal or a pint al fresco this week, or grab some takeout and eat wherever.

21st Annual FunnyFest Comedy Festival

What: Join FunnyFest for their 21st annual Comedy Festival. The virtual festival boasts 11 nights of “comedy extravaganzas,” with six comedians per show and a total of 50 performers throughout the event. Highlights include a “Battle of Alberta,” pitting YYC comics against YEG comics, and “The Clean Comedy Show” on Sunday afternoon.

When: June 3 to 13

Time: Varies by show

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: $10

What: GlobalFest Flavours is celebrating eats from around the world with a 10-episode series featuring food, spices, recipes, and flavours. In this week’s edition, discover Francophone cuisine with Calgary Regional ACFA as chefs prepare a featured dish online.

When: June 1

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Tickets are $10 each, or $25 to include a Spice & Dry Goods Box

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Calgary Zoo just opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

What: Join Genesis Land Development Corporation for three special screenings at two of their properties in Calgary and Airdrie. Feel good about the experience knowing that proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.

When: June 4 and 5

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm on Friday, 10 pm on Saturday

Where: Genesis Place (800 East Lake Boulevard NE, Airdrie) on Friday, and Genesis Centre (#10 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE, Calgary) on Saturday

Cost: Starting at $22.23

Le Cirque de la Nuit presents Beyond Burlesque

What: Catch a live burlesque show from your own private hotel balcony, overlooking the indoor atrium at the Delta Calgary South hotel. Let the lights, drama, music, and entertainers draw you into a world of sultry circus spectacles, including high flying aerialists, burlesque dancers, acrobats, and more.

When: June 5

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Delta Calgary South (227 Southland Drive SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $50 per person, based on quad occupancy (includes performance and hotel stay)