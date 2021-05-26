FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant ClosingsCoronavirus

Alberta health officials update plan to ease dining restrictions

May 26 2021, 11:04 am
It’s been just over two weeks since the newest provincial public health measures affecting restaurants, bars, and pubs went into effect across Alberta.

Since May 9, 2021, all in-person dining, including outdoor patios, had to close for at least a three-week period.

Establishments are currently only permitted to remain open for takeout and delivery, but it looks like that’s changing soon.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Government of Alberta outlined the province’s plan for reopening.

Premier Jason Kenney announced a 3-stage roadmap outlining how restrictions will ease while protecting the healthcare system.

As a part of Step 1, on June 1, 2021, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table.

Everyone at the table must be members of the same household or for a person living alone, dining parties are limited to two close contacts. Physical distancing and other restrictions will still apply.

Stage 2 is expected to start around mid-June, when restaurants will be able to seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors. During Stage 2 dining parties will no longer be restricted to households.

Alberta’s Stage 3 will see all restrictions are lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings across the province.

Kenney says he is optimistic Alberta will reach Stage 3 by mid-July.

