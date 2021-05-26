It’s been just over two weeks since the newest provincial public health measures affecting restaurants, bars, and pubs went into effect across Alberta.

Since May 9, 2021, all in-person dining, including outdoor patios, had to close for at least a three-week period.

Establishments are currently only permitted to remain open for takeout and delivery, but it looks like that’s changing soon.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Government of Alberta outlined the province’s plan for reopening.

Premier Jason Kenney announced a 3-stage roadmap outlining how restrictions will ease while protecting the healthcare system.

As a part of Step 1, on June 1, 2021, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table.