Alberta health officials update plan to ease dining restrictions
It’s been just over two weeks since the newest provincial public health measures affecting restaurants, bars, and pubs went into effect across Alberta.
Since May 9, 2021, all in-person dining, including outdoor patios, had to close for at least a three-week period.
Establishments are currently only permitted to remain open for takeout and delivery, but it looks like that’s changing soon.
During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Government of Alberta outlined the province’s plan for reopening.
Premier Jason Kenney announced a 3-stage roadmap outlining how restrictions will ease while protecting the healthcare system.
As a part of Step 1, on June 1, 2021, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table.
Everyone at the table must be members of the same household or for a person living alone, dining parties are limited to two close contacts. Physical distancing and other restrictions will still apply.
Stage 2 is expected to start around mid-June, when restaurants will be able to seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors. During Stage 2 dining parties will no longer be restricted to households.
Alberta’s Stage 3 will see all restrictions are lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings across the province.
Kenney says he is optimistic Alberta will reach Stage 3 by mid-July.