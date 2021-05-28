You can now check out life-size dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in activities outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Good news, dinosaur lovers – you can now visit with life-sized prehistoric creatures at the Calgary Zoo.

The zoo launched their Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit on May 28 and it features 26 new, realistic animatronic dinosaurs.

“Visitors will marvel at the size of these magnificent life-like creatures that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giants of the past,” said Alison Archambault, Calgary Zoo’s Director of Brand & Engagement.

“This exhibit will inspire visitors to think and engage with dinosaurs in a new way, challenging old notions of what they may have looked like!”

The Calgary Zoo previously ran a highly successful “Dinosaurs Alive” exhibit in both 2010 and 2015, leading them to create another prehistoric experience for 2021.

The new exhibit allows visitors to experience what it might have been like to roam the earth with dinosaurs through an immersive journey in the zoo’s redesigned Prehistoric Park.

The 26 animatronic dinosaurs span 17 species from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. These species are from areas covering all of the zoo’s regions, including Canada, Asia, Africa, South America, and Antarctica.

The zoo hopes that the new exhibit helps to inspire action to prevent the loss of today’s endangered species.

Dinosaurs: Awakened runs through until October 31, and is included with regular admission. Timed tickets must be purchased online before visiting the zoo.