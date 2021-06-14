22 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: June 14 to 20

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first official day of summer falls on Sunday, June 20, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary this week leading up to the change of season.

Hit up a market, shop for charity, catch a drive-in movie, try an outdoor fitness class, and more. Rain or shine, you’re sure to find something that suits your interests in our roundup of what’s happening in the city this week.

Grab a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and get out there to usher in summer, YYC!

What: GlobalFest Flavours is celebrating eats from around the world with a 10-episode series featuring food, spices, recipes, and flavours. In this week’s edition, discover Chinese cuisine with Regency Palace as chefs prepare a featured dish online.

When: June 15

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Tickets are $10 each, or $25 to include a Spice & Dry Goods Box

Support HomeFront with this charity shopping event at Holt Renfrew

What: Whether you’re in search of the perfect Father’s Day present, picking out a graduation gift, or simply updating your summer wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop in support of a good cause. During Holt Renfrew’s charity shopping event, 10% of sales made will be donated to HomeFront in support of families impacted by domestic violence.

Experience the Stampede energy in-store with complimentary gifts with purchase, upbeat country tunes, midway snacks, and a chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree!

When: June 17

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Holt Renfrew (510 8th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free to attend, varies by purchase. Register by RSVPing to [email protected]

YYC Food Trucks: Father’s Day edition

What: Grab a meal with Dad from the YYC Food Trucks, and enjoy a family picnic in the park. The truck lineup has yet to be released, but there’s sure to be something for everyone at this event.

When: June 20

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Waterfront Park (5225 101st Street NW)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Catch a live show at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their shows this week. Upcoming live concerts include the Duelling Piano Kings, Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

When: June 16, 18, and 20

Time: Showtimes vary by event – visit website for schedule

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets vary by show – view website for more details and to purchase tickets

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: June 19 and 20

Time: One hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Tickets: $20

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: June 15 and 17

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free for the June 15 event and $40 for the June 17 event

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space before we head into the summer season. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park as they kick off the 2021 season. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Shows available to stream now through June 15 and 29, and July 12

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually, broadcast from Heritage Park, the TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Jack Singer Concert Hall

Cost: Free

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Le Cirque de la Nuit presents Beyond Burlesque

What: Catch a live burlesque show from your own private hotel balcony, overlooking the indoor atrium at the Delta Calgary South hotel. Let the lights, drama, music, and entertainers draw you into a world of sultry circus spectacles, including high-flying aerialists, burlesque dancers, acrobats, and more.

When: June 5

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Delta Calgary South (227 Southland Drive SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $50 per person, based on quad occupancy (includes performance and hotel stay)

What: After debuting in summer 2020, Motor Nights is back, bringing YYC a series of drive-in movies. Motor Nights promise to bring feelings of “nostalgia, excitement, and a sense of community,” playing everything from “vintage classics to new-school cool.” This week’s lineup includes The Greatest Showman, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Grease, Clueless, and more.

When: June 17 to 20

Time: Varies by show

Where: Cochrane and District AG Society (43080 Bow Valley Trail, Cochrane)

Cost: Ticket prices available through Motor Nights’ website

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday beginning June 13

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

Get your sweat on with a HIGH Fitness outdoor class

What: Outdoor fitness classes are back, and HIGH Fitness is offering a number of classes throughout the week. Whether you opt for a bright and early sweat session or wind down with a workout at the end of your day, there’s a class on for everyone this week.

When: Dates and times vary, check schedule for details

Where: Varies by class

Cost: HIGH offers a combination of free classes, drop-in fees, and facility memberships.

What: Experience a meal like no other, with your own private “dome dining” in Fish Creek Park. This edition of the Foodies in the Park event is royalty-themed, with options for afternoon tea and dinner reservations.

When: June 10 to July 4

Time: Several reservation times available each day

Where: Artisan Gardens at Fish Creek Park (15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE)

Cost: $115 for the Royal Affair Dinner, or $75 for Antoinette’s Afternoon Tea, with upgrades available

What: Each weekend in Inglewood, the Ironwood Stage and Grill hosts a “Serenade Series” performance by a local artist in their front window.

When: Fridays from 4:30 to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 pm.

Where: Ironwood Stage and Grill (1229 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free