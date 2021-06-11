As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first official day of summer falls on June 20 in 2021, and there are lots of things happening in Calgary this season.

Due to the pandemic, we saw the cancellation of most in-person events last year, but it looks like they’re about to make a comeback.

With public health restrictions beginning to ease across the province, several popular festivals, annual activities, and new soon-to-be-favourite events have confirmed that they’ll be taking place this year, so get ready for some fun in the sun.

It’s important to note that, while the Government of Alberta expects to move into Stage 3 of its reopening plan in late June or early July, which would see all COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the activities below may be dependent on current public health measures. We suggest checking event websites or social media for the most up-to-date information.

Here are eight summer events that we can’t wait to (safely) enjoy this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

Love it or hate it, the Calgary Stampede is a huge part of the city’s identity. The iconic event has announced modified plans for this year’s July festivities, including the reappearance of the rodeo, an Evening Show featuring The Young Canadians and a massive fireworks display, favourite midway rides, games, and eats, and a new parade route through Stampede Park, broadcast on Global Calgary and Amazon Prime for community viewing.

When: July 9 to 18

Where: Stampede Park (1410 Olympic Way SE)

Cost: $20 admission to the Park, with tickets for the rodeo and Evening Show available for an additional cost

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cobb’s Adventure Park (@cobbsadventurepark)

Where else can you hang out with kangaroos while enjoying a boozy beverage in Calgary? Cobb’s Adventure Park has scheduled two more of their popular adult nights this summer, and tickets always sell out fast, so be sure to grab yours ASAP.

Cobb’s will be running a Wing Festival adults only night in July, and your ticket includes access to all of their activities (with no waiting in line behind the kids!), one alcoholic beverage, and 10 wings, with dozens of flavours to choose from. In August, you can check out Hoppy Night, Cobb’s’ beer festival, with your ticket allowing you to enjoy all of the park’s activities, plus a beer flight with five samples and delicious appetizers.

When: July 3 and August 7

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: 1500 84th Street NE

Cost: $45 for Hoppy Night and $50 for the Wing Festival

Grey Eagle Drive-In‘s summer series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey Eagle Drive In (@greyeagledrivein)

Southern Alberta’s largest drive-in offers up movies, live concerts, and duelling piano performances. Beginning June 16, audience members can set up their own “lounge party” in the open space between each vehicle at the Grey Eagle Drive-In to enjoy shows in the open air.

When: A variety of programming runs each week until September 7

Where: Grey Eagle Drive-In

Cost: Varies by show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Van Gogh Calgary (@vangoghcalgary)

This highly anticipated exhibit takes art lovers through an immersive journey to experience Vincent Van Gogh’s work in a whole new way. Projections of Van Gogh’s paintings swirl across the walls and floors of the exhibition, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

When: July 30 to August 29

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Up Series (@popupseries.0)

Pop Up Series has kept details about what their third edition will look like pretty quiet, but it sounds as if it’s going to have a retro ’70s theme. This art and dining experience is unlike any other, and we can’t wait to see what they’re bringing to YYC this summer.

When: Opening June 18

Time: 3 pm to late

Where: 338 17th Avenue SW

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

The popular fireworks festival and cultural celebration is working on plans for a modified event this summer. In addition to five nights of international fireworks displays in August, event organizers are running a culinary journey called GlobalFest Flavours (June 15, and returning in September), the GlobalFest Charity Golf Classic (June 21), and a Human Rights Forum (June 22 to 24) this year.

When: Fireworks displays planned for August 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: Elliston Park (main gate at the corner of 17th Avenue and 60th Street SE)

Cost: Details to come

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Bitty Donuts (@littlebittydonuts)

Shop local and support the community at one of Calgary’s favourite markets. Kensington Market will be running monthly through the summer, offering up unique products to meet all your needs.

When: June 24, July 15, and August 19

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: The parking lot beside the Tim Hortons on Kensington Road NW

Cost: Varies by purchase

Calgary Pride: B!G Pride 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Pride (@calgarypride)

Celebrate Calgary’s LGBTQ2S+ community during Pride Week, with both virtual and in-person programming for 2021. This year, Calgary Pride has teamed up with B!G ART to celebrate from our homes, businesses, streets, and cars at the B!G ART Drive-In.

When: August 27 to September 6

Where: Varies by programming

Cost: Varies by programming