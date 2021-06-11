Mingle with kangaroos at pub-inspired adults-only nights this summer

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Where else can you hang out with kangaroos while enjoying a boozy beverage and chicken wings in Calgary?

Cobb’s Adventure Park has scheduled two more of their popular adults-only nights this summer, and they’ve drawn inspiration from pub favourites for the 18+ events.

The park will be running a Wing Festival night in July, and your ticket includes access to all of the activities (with no waiting in line behind the kids!), one alcoholic beverage, and 10 wings with dozens of flavours to choose from, whether you like them sweet, spicy, or salty.

“Bring out the bibs,” reads the Cobb’s website, “because it’s going to get SAUCY!”

For those left wanting more, attendees can purchase additional wings, or visit the on-site food truck.

In August, you can check out the Hoppy Night beer festival, with your ticket allowing you to enjoy all of the park’s activities, like axe throwing, mini golf, archery, and giant slides, plus a beer flight and delicious appetizers.

The adults-only evening will feature beers from 10 local brewers, and if the included five-sample flight isn’t enough, you can purchase additional samples.

In addition to free appetizers, which will be available from 6 to 8 pm during the beer festival, other delicious food offerings will be up for purchase all night long, including mini donuts, burgers, poutine, and more.

And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, Cobb’s’ famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue during the adult nights, which only happens when the park is closed to children. Animal lovers will also be able to visit with wallabies, fainting goats, alpacas, and other farm friends.

Cobb’s Adventure Park’s adults-only nights are known to sell out quickly, so make sure you grab your tickets for these evenings as soon as possible.

When: July 3

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $50

When: August 7

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $45