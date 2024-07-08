9 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: July 8 to 12

The Stampede is in full swing, which means there are tons of fun things to do around Calgary this week!

From dozens of free pancake breakfasts to concerts and so many new weird foods to try on the midway, there’s no reason to be stuck at home this week.

If you’re not a fan of Stampede and are feeling a little left out, we’ve also got a list of some great ideas to try if you’re looking to get out but avoid the crowds at the grounds.

There are so many things to do this week, but here are nine of our favourites to add to your calendar.

Gorge yourself on free Stampede breakfasts

Stampede breakfasts might be one of the best things about summer in Calgary! We’ve rounded up a list of over 50 free breakfasts to watch for here, if you plan carefully, you could have free breakfast for a week!

Check out a Stampede concert

One of the best things about Stampede is all the live music that comes to town! This year there’s a pretty impressive lineup from the Jonas Brothers to Noah Cyrus and so many others. We’ve got a full list of who’s playing and when to catch them here.

Get your Adrenaline pumping at Alberta’s only alpine coaster

What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a European vacation.

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Address: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Price: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here.

Summer Olympics trivia night

What: If you’re an athlete (or just enjoy watching from the comfort of your couch), this trivia night was made for you! Complete with an open bar and snack service, this 18+ is guaranteed to be a good time.

When: July 12 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $25 a team and can be purchased online here

Bugs & Bytes at Telus Spark

What: Calling all future entomologists and computer science geeks, the science centre is offering a double whammy experience this summer. If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, the AI:More Than Human exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans, a magical immersive experience is in Calgary and the perfect way to spice up your Stampede experience. Prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here

Visit Calaway Park

What: If you don’t feel like waiting in line for rides (sometimes for hours) at the Calgary Stampede, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your adrenaline pumping elsewhere! Calaway Park is a popular amusement park in the city, and chances are it will be a whole lot less busy than usual and definitely less crowded than the Stampede grounds. Another bonus? You can hop on all your favourite rides included in the price of admission!

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95, but if you visit after 2 pm, you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.

Stay at a historic Alberta Saloon

What: Did you know there’s an over-100-year-old saloon still operating in Alberta? Open as both a restaurant and a hotel, you can either dine on incredible smoked meat or stay in one of their fun-themed rooms — or both! Choose from Western-themed rooms like cowboys or even one dedicated to Harley Davidson. You can check out our article all about it here.

Kick back and enjoy an ice cream at a new spot in Inglewood

What: There’s a new one-stop shop for ice cream and novelty outdoor items, and it’s the perfect summer escape in Calgary. Check it out for yourself this week and enjoy a cold ice cream cone on the cute and trendy patio.