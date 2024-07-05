Skip the crowds: Eight fun things to do in Calgary instead of Stampede

Locals have a bit of a love-hate relationship with the Calgary Stampede because of the big crowds it brings to the city, the impact on our wallets and the chaos of commuting.

If you tend to fall on the side of “can’t wait for it to be over,” but don’t want to miss out on the joys of July, we have some ideas for other things you could do around the city instead.

The biggest tip of all is to stay as far away from downtown as possible, so we’ve made sure to include many spots that will take you far away from the big festivities.

From calmer amusement parks that won’t break your budget to big arcade centres where you can win prizes, here are some of our favourite things to do when we need a chill escape from Stampede.

Visit Calaway Park

If you don’t feel like waiting in line for rides (sometimes for hours) at the Calgary Stampede, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your adrenaline pumping elsewhere! Calaway Park is a popular amusement park in the city and chances are it will be a whole lot less busy than usual and definitely less crowded than the Stampede grounds. Another bonus? You can hop on all your favourite rides included in the price of admission!

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95 but if you visit after 2 pm you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.

Treat yourself to a fancy pancake breakfast

The best thing about Stampede pancake breakfasts is they’re free but sometimes you have to wait in line forever to get something to eat. If you’re craving something sweet for breakfast over the next couple of weeks, you can always treat yourself to a pancake breakfast at a local restaurant instead! McDonald’s also has cheap pancakes available but if you want to try something a little more luxurious OEB or Monki never disappoint.

Catch a movie at the theatre

There are some great new blockbuster movies playing right now like Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One at Cineplex theatres across the city. If you’re on a budget, you can also look at what’s playing at Canyon Meadows Cinemas or in the vintage-inspired theatre at The Confluence. You’ll be able to escape both the scorching heat in the forecast over the next week and the busy crowds, too!

Enjoy a day at the zoo

If you’re looking to avoid the chaos on the Stampede grounds, why not visit some cute animals at a different kind of zoo instead? The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has so many fun things to do, including themed playgrounds and safari brunches.

When: 9 am to 6 pm daily

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Ranging from $35.45 to $43.95

Leisure Centres

Another way to escape the heat and the Stampede crowds is to take a dip in a pool at a local leisure centre. Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre are open daily and have everything from wave pools and rock climbing to gymnasiums to let loose in.

Price: Single-day tickets for people ages 18 to 64 are $14.50.

The Rec Room

Stampede is not the only place in the city where you can play games to win prizes! The Rec Room has tons of arcade games, top golf, shuffleboard and so much more. You can also take advantage of their boozy cocktail towers.

When: Monday to Thursday, 11 am to 11 pm; Friday, 11 am to 1 am; Saturday, 10 am to 1 am; Sunday, 10 am to 11 pm

Where: The Rec Room Calgary Deerfoot — 1180 – 901 64th Avenue NE

Road trip outside of Calgary

Some great attractions around Calgary can make for a fun and short road trip this month. We’ve got a list of some weird and wonderful destinations worth visiting but we also recommend heading to Alberta’s only alpine coaster to get your adrenaline pumping or the Millarville Farmers’ Market and Granary Road for some good wholesome (and tasty) fun.

Escape to Edmonton

While Edmonton often suffers from being the butt of jokes made by many Calgarians, the truth is there are a lot of great things to do in Alberta’s capital city. West Edmonton Mall has an epic water park, paddle boat swans and, of course, Galaxyland. You could also visit the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) if you’re artsy or the Snow Valley Aerial Park for a thrill-seeking zipline adventure.