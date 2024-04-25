Curated

From floods to funky food: Test your Calgary Stampede knowledge with this quiz

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 25 2024, 10:23 pm
From floods to funky food: Test your Calgary Stampede knowledge with this quiz
e X p o s e/Shutterstock | @calgarystampede/Instagram

The Stampede is pretty much synonymous with Calgary, and if you’ve lived here for long enough, chances are you know quite a bit about it.

The massive outdoor event has seen the city through so many evolutions, spanning dozens of mayors, skylines, and even a natural disaster or two.

If you’re a local, you likely either love or hate the Stampede (there’s no in-between), but there’s no doubt that you know the answers to at least a handful of these trivia questions.

How great is your knowledge about The Greatest Show on Earth? Flex your trivia skills with this Calgary Stampede quiz.

If you can’t get enough local trivia, you can also give our Calgary quiz a shot here.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop