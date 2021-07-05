COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The heat wave has finally broken, and the forecast is looking a little cooler in Calgary this week, so it’s time to stop camping out in front of the AC and get back out there with our list of things to do.

Most notably, the Calgary Stampede is set to begin on Friday, July 9, but if “Yahoo”-ing isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained in YYC right now.

Shop local at a night market, catch one of several live concerts, take the fam to a drive-in movie, feast on pancakes at free Stampede breakfasts, and more.

Here’s what’s happening in Calgary this week.

Catch a live show at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and watch a live concert. This week, Men Without Hats will be playing, offering a “hit-filled, catchy soundtrack” for your July.

When: July 9

Time: 7 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets start at $95.24 per car

Visit the 2021 Calgary Stampede

What: It’s finally back! Dust off your cowboy boots, shine up your belt buckle, and practice your two-steppin’, because the Calgary Stampede is returning for 10 days this July, and it’s bound to be epic. Whether you catch the action at the rodeo, cheer on a fireworks show from your neighbourhood, dance the night away at Nashville North, or watch this year’s Stampede Parade from the comfort of your own couch, there’s no better way to get in the summer spirit.

When: July 9 to 18

Where: Stampede Park (650 25th Avenue SE, Calgary), with some events broadcast virtually

Cost: $20 for a general admission ticket

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside, explore the city’s outdoor spaces, and win prizes. A new postcard is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Bi-weekly starting May 8, running through the spring and summer months

Where: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: July 10 and 11

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($34.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

Enjoy pancakes at a Stampede breakfast

What: Arguably the best part of the Calgary Stampede is the free pancake breakfasts. Communities and organizations across the city will be serving up hotcakes, sausages, orange juice, and other favourites in celebration of the 10-day event. Check out our list of 19 free Stampede breakfasts happening in and around Calgary this July.

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park for some old-timey fun and explore their historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Hit up the Inglewood Night Market

What: Shop local at the outdoor Inglewood Night Market this summer. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: July 9, August 13, and September 10, 11, and 17

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: 11 Street and 12 Street SE on 9th Avenue

Cost: $5 entry

What: This mixed-genre music festival is returning for 2021, promising a “star-studded” line-up. The Badlands Festival Tent will feature 11 days of live concerts, with musicians that include Felix Cartal, Chad Brownlee, Deadmau5, and more.

When: July 8 to 18

Where: Badlands Festival Tent (840 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets and passes range from free to $233.13

Puzzle your way out of the Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats

What: Explore the zoo without tiny humans running around, find clues, enjoy a boozy beverage, and solve the puzzles to save the day in this outdoor escape-room-style experience. The challenge isn’t timed, so players can visit animals along the way, and delicious dinner boxes can be added on to the experience.

When: July 7

Time: First timed ticket entry at 4:30 pm, with entry times staggered in 30-minute intervals. The game runs until 9 pm.

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $45 (or $60 with a dinner box add-on)

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog joint. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Stream the final performance, broadcast from the Jack Singer Concert Hall, until July 12

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually

Cost: Free

Listen to live music at the Blue Jay Sessions: Summer Nights

What: Groove to the sounds of talented local musicians performing in captivating songwriters’ sessions. The events will also have a fun food menu, created by talented Top Chef Canada alum Elycia Ross, and drink options that include Forty Creek Whisky cocktails, plenty of Russell Brewing Co. craft beer (including the event’s very own Blue Jay Sessions beer), and more.

When: July 7 to 10

Time: Two sessions each evening, with doors opening at 6 and 8:15 pm

Where: Ill-Fated Kustoms (5327 3rd Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 to $120

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. There’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in, with several showtimes each day. This week’s offerings include Back to the Future Part III, JAWS, Toy Story, Ghostbusters, Raya and the Last Dragon, and more.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: July 8 to 11

Time: Varies by show

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

Watch a live drag show while you brunch at Eggs, Henny!

What: Get in the Stampede spirit at two drag-meets-country-music brunch events in Calgary this July. The Eggs, Henny! brunches will take place at Ill-Fated Kustoms’ unique outdoor event space this summer, and each will feature singers and drag performers alongside delicious dishes and cocktail options.

When: July 11 and 18

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Ill-Fated Kustoms (5327 3rd Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 to $120 per ticket (food and drinks aren’t included in price)

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary with free admission on weekends throughout the month of July. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends from July 2 to 25

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free