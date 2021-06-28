Get in the Stampede spirit at two drag-meets-country-music brunch events in Calgary this July.

The Eggs, Henny! brunches will take place at Ill-Fated Kustoms’ unique outdoor event space this summer, and each will feature singers and drag performers alongside delicious dishes and cocktail options.

On July 11, catch country singer Kristin Carter and drag performers Karla Marx and Dayna Hart in an epic show. Brunchers at the July 18 event will be treated to entertainment from singer Amy Hef with drag performers Ivy League and Abeiya Miraj.

Eggs, Henny! is presented in partnership with PARK Distillery, and there will be a creative selection of PARK cocktails on offer. Brunch options have been crafted by Top Chef Canada alum Elycia Ross.

Both performances start at noon, with doors opening at 11 am, so you have some time to settle in and grab a drink before the show.

A limited number of tickets for each brunch are available for $20, and partial proceeds from the events will go towards the Skipping Stone Foundation.

When: July 11 and 18

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Ill-Fated Kustoms (5327 3rd Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 to $120 per ticket (must be purchased in quantities of two, four, or six, and food and drinks aren’t included in ticket prices)