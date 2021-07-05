Free Stampede Breakfasts to check out in and around Calgary
July is here, and to folks in YYC, that can only mean one thing – the Calgary Stampede is about to be back in action.
While the Stampede, in general, will look a little different than we’re used to this year, the foods we can enjoy during these glorious 10 days of celebration have remained the same, especially when it comes to pancake breakfasts.
Pancake breakfasts are traditionally held all over the city around Stampede time. From free to fancy, there’s always a brekkie for everyone’s taste.
Scroll through this comprehensive list of all the pancake breakfasts scheduled during the stampede and start marking your calendar.
July 9
Free Stampede Breakfast at Cash Casino
When: July 9 from 10 to 11:30 am
Where: Cash Casino Calgary — 4040 Blackfoot Trail SE
Price: Free
July 10
CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 8 to 11 am
Where: East parking lot of Chinook Centre
Price: Free (pick up, take-home pancake kits in a drive-thru)
OMO 4th Annual Stampede Green Tea Pancake Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: OMO Teppan & Kitchen — 5222 Macleod Trail SW
Price: Free
AGA Academy Stampede Extravaganza
When: July 10 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: AGA Academy — 1111 33 Street NE
Price: First 500 will enjoy breakfast and drinks
MLA Tyler Shandro Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 10:30 am
Where: Trico — 11150 Bonaventure Drive SE
Price: Free
Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee New Horizon Mall
When: July 10 from 4 to 6 pm
Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County
Price: Free
July 11
A&W Auburn Bay 3rd Annual FREE Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 8 to 11 am
Where: A&W — 100 Auburn Meadows Drive SE
Price: Free
July 12
Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee Crossiron Mills
When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View
Price: Free
July 13
MLAs Barnes and Loewen- Pancake Breakfast
When: July 13 from 7:30 to 9 am
Where: Rutland Community Centre — 3130 40 Avenue SW
Price: Free
CARSTAR Airdrie Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 8 to 11 am
Where: CARSTAR Airdrie — 124 Gateway Drive NE, Airdrie
Price: Free
Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee Market Mall
When: July 13 from 9 am to noon
Where: Market Mall Shopping Centre — 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW
Price: Free
CF Market Mall Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 9 am to noon
Where: East parking lot of Market Mall
Price: Free
July 14
MK Auto Group Pancake Breakfast
When: July 14 from 8 to 11 am
Where: MK Commercial — 7705 Flint Road SE
Price: Free
Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee South Centre
When: July 14 from 9 to 11 am
Where: South Centre — 100 Anderson Road SE
Price: Free
July 15
CARSTAR Okotoks Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 8 to 11 am
Where: CARSTAR Okotoks — 197 Stockton Avenue, Okotoks
Price: Free
July 16
Prolific Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 8 to 11:30 am
Where: Prolific Sports House — 120, 8489 40 Street SE
Price: Free
Oxford FREE stampede breakfast
When: July 16 from 11 am to 1 pm
Where: Calgary West Oxford Learning — 6404 Old Banff Coach Road SW
Price: Free
July 17
RE/MAX Complete Realty – Stampede Breakfast
When: July 17 from 8 to 11 am
Where: Remax — 11450 29 Street SE
Price: Free
Inner Wellness Holistic Clinic Stampede Breakfast (South)
When: July 17 from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Midlake Plaza, 15425 Bannister Road SE
Price: Free