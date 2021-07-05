July is here, and to folks in YYC, that can only mean one thing – the Calgary Stampede is about to be back in action.

While the Stampede, in general, will look a little different than we’re used to this year, the foods we can enjoy during these glorious 10 days of celebration have remained the same, especially when it comes to pancake breakfasts.

Pancake breakfasts are traditionally held all over the city around Stampede time. From free to fancy, there’s always a brekkie for everyone’s taste.

Scroll through this comprehensive list of all the pancake breakfasts scheduled during the stampede and start marking your calendar.

July 9

Free Stampede Breakfast at Cash Casino

When: July 9 from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Cash Casino Calgary — 4040 Blackfoot Trail SE

Price: Free

July 10

CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 8 to 11 am

Where: East parking lot of Chinook Centre

Price: Free (pick up, take-home pancake kits in a drive-thru)

OMO 4th Annual Stampede Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: OMO Teppan & Kitchen — 5222 Macleod Trail SW

Price: Free

AGA Academy Stampede Extravaganza

When: July 10 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: AGA Academy — 1111 33 Street NE

Price: First 500 will enjoy breakfast and drinks

MLA Tyler Shandro Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 10:30 am

Where: Trico — 11150 Bonaventure Drive SE

Price: Free

Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee New Horizon Mall

When: July 10 from 4 to 6 pm

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County

Price: Free

July 11

A&W Auburn Bay 3rd Annual FREE Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 8 to 11 am

Where: A&W — 100 Auburn Meadows Drive SE

Price: Free

July 12

Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee Crossiron Mills

When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View

Price: Free

July 13

MLAs Barnes and Loewen- Pancake Breakfast

When: July 13 from 7:30 to 9 am

Where: Rutland Community Centre — 3130 40 Avenue SW

Price: Free

CARSTAR Airdrie Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 8 to 11 am

Where: CARSTAR Airdrie — 124 Gateway Drive NE, Airdrie

Price: Free

Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee Market Mall

When: July 13 from 9 am to noon

Where: Market Mall Shopping Centre — 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW

Price: Free

CF Market Mall Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 9 am to noon

Where: East parking lot of Market Mall

Price: Free

July 14

MK Auto Group Pancake Breakfast

When: July 14 from 8 to 11 am

Where: MK Commercial — 7705 Flint Road SE

Price: Free

Calgary Stampede Caravan Committee South Centre

When: July 14 from 9 to 11 am

Where: South Centre — 100 Anderson Road SE

Price: Free

July 15

CARSTAR Okotoks Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 8 to 11 am

Where: CARSTAR Okotoks — 197 Stockton Avenue, Okotoks

Price: Free

July 16

Prolific Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 8 to 11:30 am

Where: Prolific Sports House — 120, 8489 40 Street SE

Price: Free

Oxford FREE stampede breakfast

When: July 16 from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Calgary West Oxford Learning — 6404 Old Banff Coach Road SW

Price: Free

July 17

RE/MAX Complete Realty – Stampede Breakfast

When: July 17 from 8 to 11 am

Where: Remax — 11450 29 Street SE

Price: Free

Inner Wellness Holistic Clinic Stampede Breakfast (South)

When: July 17 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Midlake Plaza, 15425 Bannister Road SE

Price: Free