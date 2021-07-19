COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Beat the post-Stampede blues with some of the many things to do in Calgary this week.

With a variety of activities both indoors and outside, there’s sure to be something on our list to suit all interests. Catch a drive-in movie, eat at a local food fest, snap some fresh content for the ‘gram, check out some art, and much, much more.

Here’s what’s happening in Calgary this week.

Grab a bite at Taste of 17th

What: Taking place at 23 locations along 17th Ave, this food fest features eateries that have crafted special offerings and menus that will only be available for 10 days.

When: July 16 to 25

Time: Varies by restaurant

Where: Participating locations along 17th Avenue SW

Cost: Varies by meal

Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Join Jubilations for dinner and a show! Rockin’ the Jukebox tells the story of local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood who are literally dying of boredom, until one day they wander into an old boarded-up diner and find a strange-looking device…

A three-course meal is paired with the show, and you can expect lasting memories from this dinner theatre.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from July 10 to August 14

Time: 6:15 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW)

Cost: Tickets from $69.95

What: Bring your dog to a 120-foot pool party in downtown Calgary this month! Pet-a-Palooza is back with exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag.

This year’s event boasts a puppy pool party right in the heart of Calgary, complete with canine cabanas, floaties, a DJ, and a 120-foot pool. Dog yoga and a 100-foot street art installation are among other highlights.

When: Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Time: 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday

Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade, Calgary)

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here

What: Head down to the A&W in Auburn Bay and support domestic violence victims while getting your fast food fix. On Thursday, July 22, $1 from every combo meal sold will be donated to HomeFront, an organization dedicated to supporting families impacted by domestic violence.

When: July 22

Time: All day long. The HomeFront team onsite from noon until 8 pm, with the Calgary Police Service joining them from 4 to 8 pm

Where: A&W Auburn Bay (100 Auburn Meadows Drive SE)

Cost: $1 from every combo meal sold will be donated to HomeFront

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee, prices vary by food and drink item

Calgary Folk Fest’s Summer Serenades series

What: Calgary Folk Music Festival will be bringing its 42nd annual event back to Prince’s Island Park at the end of July with a concert series called Summer Serenades. The festival will run for seven days this year, instead of the usual three, and concerts will be presented on the main stage with audience members assigned designated “home base” tarp spots.

When: July 22 to 28

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Cost: Tarp spaces available from $100 to $500 (applies to a maximum of four adults and two children).

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: July 24 and 25

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Catch a live show or movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue to watch a live concert or movie. This week’s movie lineup includes Resident Evil and Sunday’s Family Friendly Double Feature of Raya & The Last Dragon and Finding Nemo.

If music is more your thing, you can sing along with tribute concerts to ABBA and AC/DC, or watch the Duelling Piano Kings in action.

When: July 21 to 25

Time: Varies by feature

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show, check website for more info

What: Running throughout the month of July at Southcentre is a unique art exhibit entitled INDIAN. RELAY., which tells the powerful story of North America’s oldest extreme sport through photography.

When: July 12 to 31

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

Apply for one of the coolest summer jobs ever

What: This summer, Coors Light is providing young professionals with a job they need at the pace they want. To put it simply: Canadians can get paid to chill! Apply for one of the company’s open positions, and get ready to relax this summer with a range of unique opportunities available. Roles include Hammock Mechanic, Patio Supervisor, Corn Controller, S’moretender, and more.

When: Interested applicants are encouraged to share their “chill credentials” with Coors Light by July 25

Where: Apply online at paidtochill.ca

Cost: Successful candidates could earn up to $2,500 this summer

What: Free activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village through until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, art, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village (exact location varies by week)

Cost: Free

What: Join Chinook Country Historical Society for the 31st annual Historic Calgary Week and learn about and celebrate the history, culture, and community of Calgary and area with this year’s theme – Zooming Back: Unmasking Our History. There are virtual and in-person events throughout the festival, and with more than 55 different walks, talks, tours and presentations, there is bound to be something for everyone.

When: July 23 to August 2

Time: Varies by event

Where: Virtual and in-person events throughout the festival

Cost: Free

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park for some old-timey fun and explore their historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday, at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. There’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in, with several showtimes each day. This week’s offerings include Crazy Rich Asians, Bridesmaids, Batman: The Dark Knight, Frozen, The Princess Bride, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and more.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: July 22 to 25

Time: Movies at 6 and 9 pm, plus 3 pm on Saturday, July 24

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary with free admission every weekends through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free