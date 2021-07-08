Bring your dog to a 120-foot pool party in downtown Calgary this month

COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

An extravaganza deemed “the social event of the year for dogs and their people” is taking place in Calgary on July 24 and July 25 at Eau Claire Market.

Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a two-day pupper party that features a variety of activities for dogs and owners alike.

The event is free and open to everybody, and it will have exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag.

The 2021 event also boasts a puppy pool party right in the heart of Calgary, complete with canine cabanas, floaties, a DJ, and a 120-foot pool.

Dog yoga and a 100-foot street art installation with prizes for the best photos are among other highlights.

So bring your favourite four-legged friend, a competitive spirit, and your camera, because Pet-A-Palooza is going to be as adorable as it is exciting.

When: Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Time: 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday

Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade, Calgary)

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here